English Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 18 October 2019 17:57 IST

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones returned to training in a boost to Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City sit eight points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool © AFP

Manchester City will be looking to get over a shock home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers with a win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The Premier League champions are eight points adrift of the top of the table, with Liverpool yet to drop a single point this season. But with Liverpool travelling to Old Trafford to take on arch-rivals Manchester United, City would want to capitalise on any slip-up from the Merseyside team. Pep Guardiola will be boosted by the fact that Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones returned to training this week.

When is the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

