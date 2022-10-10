Cristiano Ronaldo has had to get used to life on the bench under Erik ten Hag but a first half injury to Anthony Martial gave the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the chance to reach another incredible goalscoring landmark. United trailed after just five minutes at Goodison Park as Alex Iwobi curled into the top corner. But the Red Devils struck back quickly through Antony's third goal in as many Premier League games.

Ronaldo then latched onto Casemiro's pass to fire low past Jordan Pickford and move United up to fifth in the table.

Earlier, Gianluca Scamacca's delightful chip helped West Ham strike back from a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1.

Fulham were without talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic through injury but went in front after just five minutes when Andreas Pereira smashed in from a narrow angle.

Jarrod Bowen levelled from the penalty spot before half-time after Pereira brought down Craig Dawson in the box.

Scamacca then produced a moment of magic as he lofted Lucas Paqueta's pass over the helpless Bernd Leno for his sixth goal in 10 games.

Promoted

Michail Antonio came off the bench to secure the three points in stoppage time.

Crystal Palace also came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 thanks to Eberechi Eze's winner 14 minutes from time.