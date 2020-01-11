Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester City will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday as they look to leapfrog Leicester City into second spot and keep the pressure on runaway league leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a slip-up from the Merseyside team when they play Tottenham away later on Saturday. Guardiola has options up front, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in good form. Aguero is one goal away from equalling Thierry Henry's record of 175 as the top scoring Premier League overseas player. Aymeric Laporte's return to fitness is also a boost for Manchester City, but he may not be rushed into the team immediately, with Guardiola having expressed the need to be cautious with the French centre back. For Aston Villa, a defeat could see them slip into the relegation zone.

When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on January 12, 2020.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Manchester City League match will be played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Villa Park stadium.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)