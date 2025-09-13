A Martin Zubimendi double took Arsenal top of the Premier League as Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest ended in a 3-0 defeat, while Nick Woltemade's debut goal earned Newcastle's first win of the season against Wolves on Saturday. Postecoglou made a swift return to north London after being sacked by Tottenham in June but did not enjoy a dream debut in the Forest dugout against a ruthless Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men had two weeks over the international break to mull over losing 1-0 to title rivals Liverpool due to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick.

But the Gunners made it three wins from four games thanks to an unlikely goalscoring hero.

Zubimendi scored just 10 times in 236 games for Real Sociedad and commanded a £60 million ($81 million) fee in the transfer window due to his defensive abilities and distribution from the base of the midfield.

However, the Spanish international smashed home a blistering volley from outside the box to break Forest's resistence on 32 minutes.

"Unbelievable from Zubimendi," said Arteta.

"Two very difficult goals in terms of execution. He's come into the club and you feel a real presence, a real authority with everything he does on the pitch."

It took less than 60 seconds into the second half for Viktor Gyokeres to double Arsenal's lead from Eberechi Eze's cross before Zubimendi headed in his second of the game.

A comfortable victory achieved without William Saliba and Bukayo Saka and, for much of the match, Martin Odegaard or Declan Rice underlined the depth of quality in Arsenal's squad as they aim to go one better after three consecutive second-placed finishes.

- Instant hero Woltemade -

Woltemade did his best to make Newcastle fans forget the departed Alexander Isak with an immediate impact in a 1-0 win for the home side at St. James' Park.

The giant German international powered home a header from Jacob Murphy's cross for the only goal on 29 minutes.

Eddie Howe's men badly missed a focal point up front before the international break as Isak sat out the opening weeks of the season before his British transfer record £125 million move to Liverpool on deadline day.

Woltemade himself cost a club record £65 million but has already begun repaying that show of faith.

Bournemouth moved up to third thanks to Antoine Semenyo's winner from the penalty spot to beat Brighton 2-1.

Kaoru Mitoma had cancelled out Alex Scott's early strike for the Cherries.

Aston Villa remain without a goal this season but did succeed in blunting the threat of their former star Jack Grealish in a 0-0 draw away to a rejuvenated Everton.

Leeds were undone by a 94th minute own goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson to lose 1-0 at Fulham.

Sunderland's strong start back in the Premier League continued by holding Crystal Palace in a 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham are aiming to join Arsenal on nine points when they visit West Ham later at the London Stadium.

Chelsea, who have seven points from three games, can go top in the 1900GMT kick-off at local rivals Brentford.

Isak could make his Liverpool bow as the defending champions aim to retake top spot away to Burnley on Sunday before Manchester City host Manchester United.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)