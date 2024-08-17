Arsenal made a flying start to their bid to win the Premier League title as goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka sealed a 2-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday. Germany forward Havertz put Mikel Arteta's side ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium and England winger Saka wrapped up the points after the interval. It was exactly the kind of statement Arsenal needed after Arteta admitted they will have to be almost perfect to end Manchester City's four-year reign as champions.

Arsenal enjoyed a record-breaking 2023/24 campaign, winning more games than ever before in the division, but were still pipped to the title.

City finished two points above Arsenal as the Gunners were forced to settle for a runners-up berth for a second successive season. Arsenal haven't won the title since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' went unbeaten through the 2003-04 league campaign.

But the painful near-misses endured by Arteta's men have not dulled their appetite for success, with Arteta's quirky man-management fuelling the fire. Arteta hired a group of professional pickpockets to teach his squad a valuable lesson in the close-season.

Unaware of the pickpockets' presence at a team dinner, Arsenal's players were relieved of their valuables as Arteta took the opportunity to remind them to be alert at all times, on and off the pitch. Stealing the Premier League title from City won't be so easy for Arteta.

Arteta has so far opted against signing the striker that many regard as the missing piece in Arsenal's title jigsaw. Riccardo Calafiori was Arteta's major close-season signing from Bologna, but the Italy defender was only named on the bench.

Arteta has been linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino but despite the call for new recruits, there was scant evidence of any Arsenal flaws in the north London sunshine.

Thunderous strike

The Gunners were quickly on the front foot as Ben White's deflected effort was saved by Jose Sa. Saka forced Sa into a fine stop moments later as the Wolves keeper sprawled to keep out a low drive.

Arsenal had all the momentum against a Wolves side with little creative ambition and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 25th minute. As he was so often last season, Saka was the catalyst with a pin-point cross that picked out Havertz, who applied the finishing touch with a clinical header.

After showing little attacking ambition, Wolves were woken from their slumber by Havertz's opener. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's fierce long-range strike flashed just over before Jorgen Strand Larse's header drew an agile save from David Raya.

Arsenal still finished the half in the ascendency as Declan Rice's flick reached Gabriel Martinelli and his curler deflected narrowly over. On top again after the interval, Arteta's side went close through Havertz's chip before Thomas Partey drilled just wide.

Arsenal briefly lost their composure as Rayan Ait-Nouri's 25-yard strike whistled past the post. Matheus Cunha shot straight at Raya after Arsenal gave the ball away at the back.

But the Gunners finished strongly and Martin Odegaard's effort was pushed out by Sa before Saka struck in the 74th minute. A flowing move climaxed with Saka lashing a thunderous strike past Sa as Arsenal underlined their desire to wrestle the title away from City.