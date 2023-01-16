Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did his best to keep his sheet clean as the Gunners secured a brilliant 2-0 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, late into the game, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had to go through unforgettable circumstances when a fan tried to kick him. Ramsdale had gone behind the goalpost to pick up his water bottle when the fan tried to kick him. Just moments, before the Arsenal goalkeeper was also shoved by Spurs forward Richarlison, whose behaviour has also been criticised by many.

Security officials and the players of both teams had to intervene as tempers flared after the full-time whistle on Sunday. As the fan's behaviour was slammed by many on social media, Tottenham have promised to take the "strongest possible action".

Releasing a statement about the kicking attempt from fan, Spurs said: "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football."

"The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

Ramsdale made a number of crucial saves to help Arsenal move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with their first away league win against their local rivals since 2014.

The England international exchanged words with Richarlison after celebrating in front of the stand behind his goal at full-time.

The supporter then leapt onto the advertising boards at the side of the pitch to kick out at Ramsdale. Here's the video:

Lifetime ban imminent for Spurs fan who kicks Aaron Ramsdale. Stupidity of the highest order. Not great from Richarlison either. pic.twitter.com/gHf8H9nUif — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 15, 2023

"The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game," Ramsdale told Sky Sports. "I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

"It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It is a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room."

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) said such attacks are taking place "far too often" and called for tougher action to be taken against violent supporters.

