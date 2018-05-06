 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Football Unites In Wishing Ex-Manchester United Boss Well

Updated: 06 May 2018 08:33 IST

Alex Ferguson, legendary former Manchester United manager, was left fighting for his life following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Football Unites In Wishing Ex-Manchester United Boss Well
Alex Ferguson has undergone an emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. © AFP

Messages of support poured in for Alex Ferguson after the legendary former Manchester United manager was left fighting for his life following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday. News of his operation was made public by his old club, with a United statement cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the 76-year-old, the most successful manager in British football history. "Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," the statement said.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

According to the Daily Mail, an ambulance was called to the Scot's home in Cheadle, near Manchester, in northwest England at 9:00 am local time (0800 GMT) on Saturday.

Concerns for Ferguson's health started to mount when it was announced his son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, would miss his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday because of "family reasons".

'Keep fighting Boss'

"It is tragic. I am going to find out how he is as soon as I possibly can," said Everton manager Sam Allardyce, a longstanding friend of Ferguson's, after his side's 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Southampton.

"Obviously I knew it was extremely serious when I knew his son Darren didn't attend his own game at Doncaster today," the former England boss added. "I hope he has a full recovery."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes, who made his name in football as a United striker during the early years of Ferguson's time at Old Trafford, said: "I only just got a little whisper earlier on. I was hoping it wasn't true. I wish him all the best."

David Beckham, perhaps the most high-profile player Ferguson managed at Old Trafford, was among several United players past and present who took to social media to offer their support to the 'boss'.

On Instagram, with a picture of him as a youngster alongside Ferguson, Beckham wrote: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x @manchesterunited."

Former United striker Wayne Rooney said on Twitter: "Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson."

There was a a particularly heartfelt message from Edwin van der Sar and his wife, Annemarie.

Van der Sar who was United'a goalkeeper when Annemarie, suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2009 from which she has since recovered.

"Devastated about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all too well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie," said the couple's Twitter post.

Michael Carrick, a current United midfielder, said he was "absolutely devastated".

He added: "All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss."

The sympathy extended beyond those with United connections, with Vincent Kompany, the captain of recently crowned English champions Manchester City, summing up the mood of many messages from rival clubs when he said: "Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones."

Away from football, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, tweeted: "My thoughts are with Alex Ferguson and his family - wishing him a full and speedy recovery."

Ferguson retired five years ago when he stepped down as United manager, having won a staggering 38 major trophies in just over 26 years in charge, including 13 Premier League titles and two European Champions League triumphs during his time at Old Trafford.

He was back at United's home ground last week to present a commemorative vase to old rival Arsene Wenger, who steps down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

'Watershed'

Ferguson had planned to retire at the end of the 2001/02 campaign but changed his mind after speaking to his wife Cathy and their family.

But the death of his wife's twin sister in 2012 provided Ferguson with what he later wrote was a "watershed moment.

"I felt that, after all those years during which Cathy had put me first, it was time that I took care of her needs," he explained.

Prior to arriving at Old Trafford, Ferguson, enjoyed considerable success as manager of Aberdeen, helping interrupt Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers' Old Firm dominance of Scottish football.

Ferguson, a former Rangers striker, won three Scottish championships, four Scottish Cups and the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup in charge of the Dons.

It was a similar story at Old Trafford, where his United teams ended Liverpool's dominance of the domestic game, with the highlight of Ferguson's time in charge a 1999 treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles all in the one season.

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Alex Ferguson English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency brain surgery
  • Alex Ferguson currently in intensive care
  • News of his operation was made public by his old club
Related Articles
Alex Ferguson Can
Alex Ferguson Can't See Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Goal-Record Falling
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Euro 2016 Moment With Alex Ferguson
Jose Mourinho Clear His Sole Aim as Manchester United Boss is to Win
Jose Mourinho Clear His Sole Aim as Manchester United Boss is to Win
Jose Mourinho Chasing Alex Ferguson
Jose Mourinho Chasing Alex Ferguson's Champions League Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 35 30 3 2 93
2 Manchester United 36 24 5 7 77
3 Liverpool 36 20 12 4 72
4 Tottenham Hotspur 36 21 8 7 71
5 Chelsea 35 20 6 9 66
6 Arsenal 35 17 6 12 57
7 Burnley 36 14 12 10 54
8 Everton 37 13 10 14 49
9 Leicester City 36 11 11 14 44
10 Newcastle United 36 11 8 17 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.