Jonny Bairstow led England's revival on Day 3 after the Indian bowlers had taken over the proceedings of the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After starting cautiously on Day 2, Bairstow got into his groove after England had resumed resumed play from their overnight score of 84 for five on Day 3. Virat Kohli was seen sledging Bairstow and the two were involved in a heated exchange, and this seemed to stir something in the England batter, as he teed off soon after, going on to bring up his third consecutive century off just 119 deliveries.

Taking to Twitter, former India batter Virender Sehwag said that while Bairstow was batting like Chesteshwar Pujara early in the morning session, Kohli's sledging got the England batter all fired up, and he ended up playing like Rishabh Pant, who had scored a brilliant 111-ball 146 on Day 1.

"Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging - 21. Post Sledging - 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke (He was playing like Pujara, Kohli turned him into Pant after sledging him)," Sehwag tweeted.

Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Bairstow was batting on 13 off 61 balls when the camera caught Kohli walking up to him, signalling him to stand in his crease.

Kohli was also seen making hand gestures and also asking Bairstow to stay quiet.

After the incident, Bairstow's counter-attack took England past the 216-run mark, helping them avoid a follow-on.

His century saw him carry on from where he left off against New Zealand. In the series against the Kiwis, which England won 3-0, Bairstow slammed centuries in the last two matches to help England out of trouble, and also hit a rapid unbeaten half-century.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed on 106 off 140 by Mohammed Shami, as Kohli took a sharp catch at first slip.