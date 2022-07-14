There has been a lot of speculation about the extent of former India captain Virat Kohli's groin injury after it forced him to miss out on India's first ODI against England. Shreyas Iyer was included in India's playing XI for the match at The Oval and the BCCI had shared an update on Kohli's injury because of which he didn't play the match.

Ahead of the second match of the series, BCCI posted two photos of Kohli warming up in the nets just an hour before the start of the second match of the series at The Lord's. In the pics Virat can be seen batting full tilt in the nets.

Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BgDquilIOz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

If this photo is anything to go by then it seems like the former skipper will take the field in the second match of the series. India had beaten the world champions by 10 wickets in a one-sided encounter at The Oval as Jos Buttler's men were bowled out for 110, their lowest ODI total against India.

The photos come on a day when the BCCI announced its squad for the 5-match T20I series in West Indies and there was no mention of Kohli in it. The official release also didn't state the reason behind Kohli not being named in the squad, although news agency PTI reported that Kohli along with premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the series.

Virat has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour also, along with captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli has been fighting a dodgy form off late and failed to get going in the rescheduled Test match as well as the two T20Is he played against England.

Several former cricketers have raised questions about Kohli's place in the T20I side due to his poor form and low strike-rate.

Kohli had failed to fire in the IPL as well.