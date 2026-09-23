A foreign coach has been booked for rape following a complaint by a 16-year-old national-level cyclist at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), police said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against Maxat Ayazbayev, hailing from Kazakhstan, under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. According to police, the incident allegedly took place on September 13 while the cyclist was undergoing training at the premier sports institute for the Asian Games.

The NIS administration received information about the alleged incident on September 18, following which the police were informed.

Her medical examination was conducted, and the report is awaited, police said.

The accused coach had left the NIS premises by the time the police were informed. During the investigation, police found that he was staying at another camp in Delhi.

A police team from Patiala subsequently reached a camp in Delhi to apprehend him, but the accused had left before the team arrived, police said.

Patiala Superintendent of Police (City) Mohit Aggarwal said special teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

Police have also taken possession of the accused's passport, he said.

The accused had arrived in Patiala a few months ago and was staying in the NIS staff quarters, according to the police.

Police said further facts would emerge as the investigation progresses.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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