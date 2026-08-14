Teenage British rider Finlay Tarling died following a serious incident in the Volta a Portugal race, organizers said on Friday. Friday's eighth stage was stopped after the incident “as a sign of respect and mourning,” organizers added. “At this moment of profound dismay, the organization of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his teammates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones,” organizers said on X.

Local media reports said 19-year-old Tarling was run over by a car that entered the road. No other details were immediately available.

Tarling, from Wales, was a time-trial specialist for NSN Development Team.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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