Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished 20th in the men's 1000m time trial while Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Dinesh Kumar were eliminated from the men's 40km points race in Heats as the country's cycling campaign came to an end at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. While Sekhon could not finish the race in Heat 1 of the points race qualifiers, Dinesh ended 11th among 12 riders at the Chris Hoy Velodrome in the qualifying round. The last three riders from each heat were eliminated.

Later in the day, Ronaldo clocked 1:04.191 to finish 20th in the men's 1000m time trial. Only three riders went under the one-minute mark, with Australia's Leigh Hofmann taking the gold in 58.530 seconds, ahead of England's Joseph Truman (59.525) and Australia's Tayte Ryan (59.684), who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

The result brought the curtains down on India's cycling campaign at the Games.

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