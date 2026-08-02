Teenage para-cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth and last in the women's C4-C5 1000m time trial final, ending her impressive run and marking the conclusion of India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Das ended in sixth position, clocking a time of 1:34.410. The 16-year-old athlete from Tejpur, Assam, who is the youngest member of the Indian contingent in these games, had her task cut out while competing in the C4-C5 classification.

Despite giving her best in a difficult setting, she struggled to match the pace set by the world's top riders in the time trial, leaving her out of contention for a podium finish.

As Lisha crossed the finish line to complete her event, it also brought the curtain down on India's fortnight of intense campaign in the Scottish capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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