Why India Finished 4th In Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Despite Being Tied With Scotland
Indian athletes ended the Commonwealth Games 2026 with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.
- Indian athletes ended the Commonwealth Games 2026 with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.
- Scotland also finished the Games with 39 medals but India clinched the 4th spot in overall medals tally
- While both India and Scotland had 13 gold medals each, India won 17 silver medals while Scotland had 9
It was a brilliant campaign for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the contingent finished fourth in the overall medals tally. Indian athletes ended the Games with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. It was a sensational show by the boxers as they won 7 gold and 3 silver medals. This was the highest tally for Indian boxers in an edition of Commonwealth Games. Weightlifting also saw 8 medals with Mirabai Chanu completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds. In athletics and para-athletics, India won 16 medals as Tejaswin Shankar won a historic decathlon medal.
Scotland also finished the Games with 39 overall medals but India clinched the fourth spot in the overall medals tally as they won a higher number of silver medals. While both India and Scotland had 13 gold medals each, India won 17 silver medals while Scotland had 9 silver medals.
Australia topped the table with 171 medals, including 70 gold, while England (110 medals), and Canada (62) were second and third respectively.
A look at the complete list of medal winners for India -
Gold Medal Winners:
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 48kg): The Olympic medallist set the pace for India's weightlifting campaign by winning gold in the 48kg category with a commanding performance.
Sharmila Dhankar (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para-athletics.
Dilip Gavit (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Blazed down the straight track to capture a memorable gold medal in the sprint category.
Asmita Dey (Judo, Women's 48kg): Delivered a brilliant martial arts display on the mat to secure a historic judo gold.
Harsh Singh (Judo, Men's 60kg): Out-grappled his opponents to claim the top spot on the podium in the lightweight division.
Soman Rana (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Powerhouse performance on the field to lead a dominant Indian finish in the F57 category.
Preeti Pawar (Boxing, Women's Category): Out-manoeuvred her opponent in a tactical contest to spark India's gold surge in the ring.
Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing, Women's Category): Controlled the ring effectively with clean jab technique to claim a well-earned gold.
Sakshi Chaudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Showcased exceptional footwork and stamina to dominate her weight category.
Priya Ghanghas (Boxing, Women's Category): Relentless pressure and sharp punches carried her through to a decisive final victory.
Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Put on a clinical display over three rounds to secure a unanimous judges' decision.
Sachin Siwach (Boxing, Men's Category): Used his long reach effectively to control the tempo of the bout and seal gold.
Ankush Panghal (Boxing, Men's Category): Showed disciplined counter-punching to earn the judges' vote in a high-intensity final.
Silver Medal Winners:
Neeraj Chopra (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): The Olympic champion recorded a season-best mark of 85.83m on his second attempt to bag silver.
Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics, Men's Long Jump): Showed incredible consistency to earn his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver.
Praveen Chithravel (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Covered a distance of 16.58m to earn a podium finish in a thrilling finale.
Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump): Cleared the bar smoothly to become the first Indian high jumper to win a CWG silver medal.
Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 10,000m): Broke new ground for national distance running by becoming the first Indian CWG medallist in the 10,000m.
Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting, Men's 60kg): Opened the able-bodied medal tally for India while setting a Games record with a 121kg snatch.
Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting, Men's 65kg): Put together a solid series of lifts to finish with a combined total of 286kg for silver.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting, Women's 53kg): Totaled 199kg following an intense, record-breaking battle on the platform.
Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting, Men's 79kg): Maintained excellent technique through heavy attempts to lock in a second-place finish.
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women's 69kg): Displayed remarkable grit across both clean-and-jerk and snatch segments to win silver.
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting, Men's +110kg): Set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record of 176kg before sealing the silver medal.
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing, Women's 75kg): The Tokyo Olympic medallist fought hard through to the final bout to take silver.
Narender Berwal (Boxing, Men's 90+kg): Fought valiantly in the super-heavyweight final against England's Damar Thomas but had to settle for a second-place finish.
Jadumani Singh (Boxing, Men's 55kg): Pushed Australia's Jye Dixon close in an energetic final before taking the silver medal.
Yamini Mourya (Judo, Women's 57kg): Battled into the final round after a series of tactical victories on the mat. But missed out on the elusive yellow metal.
Mohammed Basil (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Crossed the finish line in 10.83 seconds to secure an Indian 1-2 podium finish in the event.
Shubham Juyal (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Overcame severe personal setbacks to record a 13.28m throw and earn silver.
Bronze Medal Winners:
Yashvir Singh (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): Produced a massive personal best throw of 85.41m on his final attempt to snatch bronze.
Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Recorded an impressive distance of 16.52m to share the podium alongside Praveen Chithravel.
Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 5000m): Followed up his 10,000m silver with a gut-wrenching late sprint to add a 5000m bronze.
Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics, Men's Decathlon): Showed remarkable versatility across 10 grueling track-and-field disciplines to claim bronze.
Seema Kaliramna (Athletics, Women's Discus Throw): Uncorked a best throw of 58.65m on her third attempt to secure a spot on the podium.
Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting, Women's 58kg): Lifted a total of 199kg to claim her second career Commonwealth Games medal.
Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting, Men's Heavyweight): Got India's overall medal collection rolling in Glasgow with a strong 190kg bench press.
Shilpa Shyla (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded the bronze medal following a successful technical appeal by the contingent.
Unnati Sharma (Judo, Women's -64kg Category): Fought through the repechage rounds to earn a precious medal on the judo mat.