It was a brilliant campaign for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the contingent finished fourth in the overall medals tally. Indian athletes ended the Games with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. It was a sensational show by the boxers as they won 7 gold and 3 silver medals. This was the highest tally for Indian boxers in an edition of Commonwealth Games. Weightlifting also saw 8 medals with Mirabai Chanu completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games golds. In athletics and para-athletics, India won 16 medals as Tejaswin Shankar won a historic decathlon medal.

Scotland also finished the Games with 39 overall medals but India clinched the fourth spot in the overall medals tally as they won a higher number of silver medals. While both India and Scotland had 13 gold medals each, India won 17 silver medals while Scotland had 9 silver medals.

Australia topped the table with 171 medals, including 70 gold, while England (110 medals), and Canada (62) were second and third respectively.

A look at the complete list of medal winners for India -

Gold Medal Winners:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 48kg): The Olympic medallist set the pace for India's weightlifting campaign by winning gold in the 48kg category with a commanding performance.

Sharmila Dhankar (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Scripted history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para-athletics.

Dilip Gavit (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Blazed down the straight track to capture a memorable gold medal in the sprint category.

Asmita Dey (Judo, Women's 48kg): Delivered a brilliant martial arts display on the mat to secure a historic judo gold.

Harsh Singh (Judo, Men's 60kg): Out-grappled his opponents to claim the top spot on the podium in the lightweight division.

Soman Rana (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Powerhouse performance on the field to lead a dominant Indian finish in the F57 category.

Preeti Pawar (Boxing, Women's Category): Out-manoeuvred her opponent in a tactical contest to spark India's gold surge in the ring.

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing, Women's Category): Controlled the ring effectively with clean jab technique to claim a well-earned gold.

Sakshi Chaudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Showcased exceptional footwork and stamina to dominate her weight category.

Priya Ghanghas (Boxing, Women's Category): Relentless pressure and sharp punches carried her through to a decisive final victory.

Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing, Women's Category): Put on a clinical display over three rounds to secure a unanimous judges' decision.

Sachin Siwach (Boxing, Men's Category): Used his long reach effectively to control the tempo of the bout and seal gold.

Ankush Panghal (Boxing, Men's Category): Showed disciplined counter-punching to earn the judges' vote in a high-intensity final.

Silver Medal Winners:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): The Olympic champion recorded a season-best mark of 85.83m on his second attempt to bag silver.

Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics, Men's Long Jump): Showed incredible consistency to earn his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver.

Praveen Chithravel (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Covered a distance of 16.58m to earn a podium finish in a thrilling finale.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Athletics, Men's High Jump): Cleared the bar smoothly to become the first Indian high jumper to win a CWG silver medal.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 10,000m): Broke new ground for national distance running by becoming the first Indian CWG medallist in the 10,000m.

Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting, Men's 60kg): Opened the able-bodied medal tally for India while setting a Games record with a 121kg snatch.

Muthupandi Raja (Weightlifting, Men's 65kg): Put together a solid series of lifts to finish with a combined total of 286kg for silver.

Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting, Women's 53kg): Totaled 199kg following an intense, record-breaking battle on the platform.

Valluri Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting, Men's 79kg): Maintained excellent technique through heavy attempts to lock in a second-place finish.

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting, Women's 69kg): Displayed remarkable grit across both clean-and-jerk and snatch segments to win silver.

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting, Men's +110kg): Set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record of 176kg before sealing the silver medal.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing, Women's 75kg): The Tokyo Olympic medallist fought hard through to the final bout to take silver.

Narender Berwal (Boxing, Men's 90+kg): Fought valiantly in the super-heavyweight final against England's Damar Thomas but had to settle for a second-place finish.

Jadumani Singh (Boxing, Men's 55kg): Pushed Australia's Jye Dixon close in an energetic final before taking the silver medal.

Yamini Mourya (Judo, Women's 57kg): Battled into the final round after a series of tactical victories on the mat. But missed out on the elusive yellow metal.

Mohammed Basil (Para-Athletics, Men's 100m T47): Crossed the finish line in 10.83 seconds to secure an Indian 1-2 podium finish in the event.

Shubham Juyal (Para-Athletics, Men's Shot Put F57): Overcame severe personal setbacks to record a 13.28m throw and earn silver.

Bronze Medal Winners:

Yashvir Singh (Athletics, Men's Javelin Throw): Produced a massive personal best throw of 85.41m on his final attempt to snatch bronze.

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (Athletics, Men's Triple Jump): Recorded an impressive distance of 16.52m to share the podium alongside Praveen Chithravel.

Gulveer Singh (Athletics, Men's 5000m): Followed up his 10,000m silver with a gut-wrenching late sprint to add a 5000m bronze.

Tejaswin Shankar (Athletics, Men's Decathlon): Showed remarkable versatility across 10 grueling track-and-field disciplines to claim bronze.

Seema Kaliramna (Athletics, Women's Discus Throw): Uncorked a best throw of 58.65m on her third attempt to secure a spot on the podium.

Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting, Women's 58kg): Lifted a total of 199kg to claim her second career Commonwealth Games medal.

Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting, Men's Heavyweight): Got India's overall medal collection rolling in Glasgow with a strong 190kg bench press.

Shilpa Shyla (Para-Athletics, Women's Shot Put F57): Awarded the bronze medal following a successful technical appeal by the contingent.

Unnati Sharma (Judo, Women's -64kg Category): Fought through the repechage rounds to earn a precious medal on the judo mat.

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