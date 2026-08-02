India ended their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. It was a brilliant campaign for the contingent that saw 10 boxers winning medals for the first time in India's history in the competition while Gulveer Singh became the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Games. Indian boxers were the highlight of CWG 2026 as the contingent ended with 7 gold medals and 3 silver medals. On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu also scripted history by completing a hat-trick of gold medals in weightlifting. Besides Chanu, 7 other weightlifters also clinched medals for India as the final tally in the sport stood at 1 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze.

Coming to athletics and para-athletics, India impressed once again with 16 medals - 3 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze with Tejaswin Shankar becoming the first Indian athlete to win a decathlon medal at the Games after bagging a bronze.

Here's the full list of medal winners for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 -

Jhandu Kumar - Men's heavyweight Para powerlifting - Bronze

Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60kg Weightlifting - Silver

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48kg Weightlifting - Gold

Muthupandi Raja - Men's 65kg Weightlifting - Silver

Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53kg Weightlifting - Silver

Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58kg Weightlifting - Bronze

Sharmila Dhankar - Women's shot put F57 Para athletics - Gold

Sarvesh Kushare - Men's high jump Athetics - Silver

Shilpa K Shyla - Women's shot put F57 Para athletics - Bronze

Valluri Ajaya Babu - Men's 79kg Weightlifting - Silver

Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Weightlifting - Silver

Gulveer Singh - Men's 10000m Athletics - Silver

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump Athletics - Silver

Dilip Gavit - Men's 100m T47 Para athletics - Gold

Mohammed Basil - Men's 100m T47 Para athletics - Silver

Lovepreet Singh - Men's +110kg Weightlifting - Silver

Seema Kaliramna - Women's discus throw Athletics - Bronze

Asmita Dey - Women's -48kg Judo - Gold

Harsh Singh - Men's -60kg Judo - Gold

Yamini Mourya - Women's -57kg Judo - Silver

Tejaswin Shankar - Men's decathlon Athletics - Bronze

Yash Vir Singh - Men's javelin throw Athletics - Bronze

Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw Athletics - Silver

Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - Gold

Pravreen Chithravel - Men's triple jump Athletics - Silver

Selva Prabhu - Men's triple jump Athletics - Bronze

Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 57kg Boxing - Gold

Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - Silver

Shubham Juyal - Men's shot put F57 - Para athletics Silver

Soman Rana - Men's shot put F57 - Para athletics Gold

Unnati Sharma - Women's -63kg Judo - Bronze

Sakshi Chaudhary - Women's 51kg Boxing - Gold

Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60kg Boxing - Gold

Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70kg Boxing - Gold

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - Silver

Sachin Siwach - Men's 60kg Boxing - Gold

Ankush Panghal - Men's 80kg Boxing - Gold

Narender Berwal - Men's +90kg Boxing - Silver

Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m Athletics - Bronze

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