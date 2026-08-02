India's Final Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026 After Historic Campaign
India ended their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze.
India ended their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. It was a brilliant campaign for the contingent that saw 10 boxers winning medals for the first time in India's history in the competition while Gulveer Singh became the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Games. Indian boxers were the highlight of CWG 2026 as the contingent ended with 7 gold medals and 3 silver medals. On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu also scripted history by completing a hat-trick of gold medals in weightlifting. Besides Chanu, 7 other weightlifters also clinched medals for India as the final tally in the sport stood at 1 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze.
Coming to athletics and para-athletics, India impressed once again with 16 medals - 3 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze with Tejaswin Shankar becoming the first Indian athlete to win a decathlon medal at the Games after bagging a bronze.
Here's the full list of medal winners for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 -
Jhandu Kumar - Men's heavyweight Para powerlifting - Bronze
Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60kg Weightlifting - Silver
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48kg Weightlifting - Gold
Muthupandi Raja - Men's 65kg Weightlifting - Silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53kg Weightlifting - Silver
Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58kg Weightlifting - Bronze
Sharmila Dhankar - Women's shot put F57 Para athletics - Gold
Sarvesh Kushare - Men's high jump Athetics - Silver
Shilpa K Shyla - Women's shot put F57 Para athletics - Bronze
Valluri Ajaya Babu - Men's 79kg Weightlifting - Silver
Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Weightlifting - Silver
Gulveer Singh - Men's 10000m Athletics - Silver
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's long jump Athletics - Silver
Dilip Gavit - Men's 100m T47 Para athletics - Gold
Mohammed Basil - Men's 100m T47 Para athletics - Silver
Lovepreet Singh - Men's +110kg Weightlifting - Silver
Seema Kaliramna - Women's discus throw Athletics - Bronze
Asmita Dey - Women's -48kg Judo - Gold
Harsh Singh - Men's -60kg Judo - Gold
Yamini Mourya - Women's -57kg Judo - Silver
Tejaswin Shankar - Men's decathlon Athletics - Bronze
Yash Vir Singh - Men's javelin throw Athletics - Bronze
Neeraj Chopra - Men's javelin throw Athletics - Silver
Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - Gold
Pravreen Chithravel - Men's triple jump Athletics - Silver
Selva Prabhu - Men's triple jump Athletics - Bronze
Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 57kg Boxing - Gold
Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - Silver
Shubham Juyal - Men's shot put F57 - Para athletics Silver
Soman Rana - Men's shot put F57 - Para athletics Gold
Unnati Sharma - Women's -63kg Judo - Bronze
Sakshi Chaudhary - Women's 51kg Boxing - Gold
Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60kg Boxing - Gold
Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70kg Boxing - Gold
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - Silver
Sachin Siwach - Men's 60kg Boxing - Gold
Ankush Panghal - Men's 80kg Boxing - Gold
Narender Berwal - Men's +90kg Boxing - Silver
Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m Athletics - Bronze