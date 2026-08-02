Judoka Ishroop Narang gave her all in the bronze medal play-off but lost to Canadian Coralie Godbout by yuko as India's judo campaign ended at the Commonwealth Games without any medal on the concluding day of the quadrennial event Sunday. The hopes to add one more medal in the Indian tally were riding on Ishroop after she jumped into medal contention following her tremendous win over Cameroon's stronger and taller Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune in the repechage round of women's -78 kg. The 19-year-old won by waza-ari after her opponent scored two yukos.

However, an aggressive Godbout proved a tough nut to crack for Ishroop, who received two shidos in the regulation time and eventually lost in the golden score time.

Yash Ghangas and Avtar Singh, the other Indian judokas in the fray on the final day, faded in the round of 16.

India have so far won 39 medals, including 13 gold and 17 silver, with just one contender left in the Games in Lisha Das who will compete in women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final.

Judo contributed four medals, including two historic gold, one silver and a bronze.

Earlier in the day, Ishroop lost by Ippon to England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinal. She received two shido penalties while Emma secured two waza-ari scores during the four-minute contest to complete the victory.

The Indian had registered a win by a yuko in the golden score period against Nicole Wood of Scotland in the round of 16 match.

The match remained deadlocked at the end of regulation time, with both judokas picking up a shido each.

Ishroop finally broke the stalemate one minute and 40 seconds into the golden score, scoring a decisive yuko to seal the contest after five minutes and 40 seconds.

In the men's section, Avtar Singh suffered a loss by Ippon to Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the -100kg round of 16 event.

Ghangas also crashed out of the men's 100kg competition after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Wales' Joshua Whitehouse in the Round of 16.

Whitehouse secured the decisive yuko midway through the contest and held on to his advantage to win the bout.

Ghangas, who picked up two shido penalties during the four-minute contest, was unable to find a way back as his campaign ended in the opening round.

Yuko is awarded for a throw where the opponent lands on their side or near-side, or for a hold-down lasting 5 to 9 seconds.

Ippon is the highest score and means a full point that ends the match right away. Ippon is earned through a clean throw, a long hold down, or a tap out.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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