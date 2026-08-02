Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain revealed that she competed through a minor knee injury in the Commonwealth Games final, stating that pushing past pain is part of athletes' journey at the elite level. Lovlina was seen competing with a heavily taped knee, raising concerns among fans regarding her physical condition. However, the ace boxer downplayed the issue, stating that managing injuries is an common element of competitive boxing. "I had a minor knee injury. But that is part of boxing—everyone has to compete through injuries. I taped my knee because of the pain," Lovlina revealed during the press conference organised by the Boxing Federation of India.

She added that pushing through physical discomfort is a reality every athlete has to accept. "One always has to play through these things; this is how it has always been—we just have to push through injuries and compete," Lovline said.

Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to claim a medal in every major tournament after she bagged a silver in the women's 75kg at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She got a bye directly into the semifinals and reached the final by winning her first bout in Glasgow 2026 on Thursday but fell to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final.

Lovlina dedicated her silver medal to the flood victims, feeling sad to see her people suffering. "Right now, the situation in Assam is very tough. It feels really terrible to see my people in this condition. The impact doesn't end even after the floods recede, and right now, it isn't over yet," she said.

"I want to dedicate my silver medal to the flood victims and I also feel really guilty that I wasn't in Assam during this difficult time," The boxer from Assam said.

This was Lovlina's third appearance at the Commonwealth Games and ends her long wait for a medal at the multi-sport event.

She has previously won a silver at the Asian Games and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She also has a gold and two bronzes at the World Championships, having had success in both the 69kg and 75kg weight categories.

--IANS

bc/

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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