Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live: Pakistan have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Score Updates© AFP
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan will eye a series sweep while Zimbabwe will fight for prestige in the third and final T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday. The visitors have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem starred in a series-clinching 10-wicket T20I rout of Zimbabwe at the same venue on Tuesday. The victory completed a white-ball double for the tourists, who won an ODI series 2-1 last week. (Live Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 05, 2024
Play In Progress
ZIM
PAK
9/1 (2.0)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.50
Batsman
Sahibzada Farhan
4* (6)
Usman Khan
4 (4)
Bowler
Wellington Masakadza
4/0 (1)
Blessing Muzarabani
5/1 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates
1 run.
Four!
No run.
Salman Agha is in at number 4.
OUT! TAKEN! Wellington Masakadza strikes now! He floats it up, full and on middle, turns away a shy bit. Sahibzada Farhan goes inside out to loft it over covers but has to reach out for it and ends up losing his bottom hand. As a result, it catches the top edge and goes straight up in the air, Tashinga Musekiwa at cover-point calls for it, backtracks and settles uder it nicely to take the catch. Zimbabwe get two wickets in two overs and both the openers are back in the hut now.
Blessing Muzarabani hits the length hard and just outside off, shapes away, Usman Khan slashes hard at it but fails to connect. 5 runs and a wicket off the over!
FOUR! Up and over! Blessing Muzarabani bangs this short of a length and outside off. Usman Khan stands tall, frees his arms nicely and slaps it over point for a boundary. It was really a freebie!
Hard length and on the sixth stump line, shaping away, Usman Khan steers it to point.
Errs in line and lands this back of a length and way down the leg side, Usman Khan fails to reach it. Wided.
On a length and on off, Usman Khan strides out and pushes it to covers.
Usman Khan is in at number 3.
OUT! TAKEN! Blessing Muzarabani draws first blood! Omair Yousuf goes without troubling the scorers here. This is banged into the surface hard and outside off, Omair Yousuf backs away and plays the ramp but fails to get the timing right as it bounces a bit more than he expects. It flies in the air towards third man where Richard Ngarava moves forward a bit and pouches it safely. Pakistan are rocked early!
Blessing Muzarabani begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, on middle, jags back in sharply. Omair Yousuf gets cramped up and only manages to tuck it towards square leg.
Blessing Muzarabani to operate from the far end.
Short again and around off, Sahibzada Farhan cuts it hard but straight to extra covers. Just 4 runs off the first over then!
Flatter, full and on middle, Sahibzada Farhan pats it towards mid on.
FOUR! Sahibzada Farhan breaks the shackles now! Tossed up, full and on middle, Sahibzada Farhan gets right underneath it and lofts it beautifully over the bowler's head for a one-bounce four. Pakistan are underway!
Three dots in a row! Goes short and on middle, Sahibzada Farhan stays back and punches it to extra covers.
Floated, full and on off, grips a bit and turns away, Sahibzada Farhan knocks it to the left of the bowler.
Wellington Masakadza starts with a flighted delivery, full and on middle, Sahibzada Farhan goes inside out and drives it back to the bowler.