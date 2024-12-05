Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan will eye a series sweep while Zimbabwe will fight for prestige in the third and final T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday. The visitors have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem starred in a series-clinching 10-wicket T20I rout of Zimbabwe at the same venue on Tuesday. The victory completed a white-ball double for the tourists, who won an ODI series 2-1 last week. (Live Scorecard)