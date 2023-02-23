Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor took to social media to express her feelings after the announcement regarding her partner's pregnancy was met with unwanted comments and reactions from other users. Taylor, who retired from international cricket in 2019, made it completely clear that she is a same-sex relationship with her partner Diana and said that “it is not a choice”. There were also some comments regarding the pregnancy but the 33-year-old wrote that they used IVF (In vitro fertilization) method and emphasised on the fact that every family looks different but they should not be “mocked or abused”.

“Well, I did not anticipate I should have attached an FAQ when announcing my partners pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown individual who wants to gift a very unique opportunity to others...,” she tweeted.

“Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it's not a choice. I am in love and happy, that's what matters. Every family is different...how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported...”

“We are all brought up differently with differing beliefs, I do not pass judgment on other's. I will however pass judgment on hate, mocking and abuse. You do not belong here. Love who you want as long as you're happy. Thanks to all who sent love and support . Love is love,” she posted in the thread.

Earlier, Taylor posted a picture with her partner on social media, saying that journey hasn't been an easy one. "Being a mother has always been my partner's dream. The journey hasn't been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I'm so happy to be a part of it. 19 weeks to go and life will be very different! So proud of you @dianamain_," Taylor captioned the post.

In 2019, Taylor had announced her retirement from international cricket, citing anxiety issues.

In 126 ODIs, she had scored seven centuries and 20 half-centuries, while her 90 T20Is innings accounted for 2,177 runs. She also represented England in game's longest format 10 times and scored 330 runs.

The 33-year-old was part of England's victorious World Cup team in 2017.

Announcing her retirement, Taylor thanked her teammates, friends and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for supporting her throughout her career.

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward. I can't thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey," Taylor's statement read.

In 2021, Taylor had become the first woman coach in men's professional franchise cricket after she was named assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the T10 league.

