Yashasvi Jaiswal refused to walk back after he was deemed LBW by the umpire on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Northampton. The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the seventh over after Chris Woakes' inswinging delivery struck Jaiswal on the pads. The nipped back sharply after pitching, completely wrong-footing the India opener. The umpire raised his finger even though the ball seemed to be heading down the leg stump, having swung in sharply.

Since it's an official game, Jaiswal was unable to challenge the call. He was visibly disappointed with the call and was hesitant to walk back to the dressing room. After staring at the umpire for a few seconds, Jaiswal eventually made the long walk to the dugout.

Jaiswal lbw 17 to Woakes … not sure he necessarily agreed with the decision pic.twitter.com/b3w7dHP5uA — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) June 6, 2025

Meanwhile, India A reached 75 for two at lunch after a rain-marred first session on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

KL Rahul and Karun Nair were batting on 26 and 16 respectively, when the lunch break was taken.

Chris Woakes, who will lead the England pace attack in the first Test against India at Leeds from June 20, picked up the two wickets to fall in the first session.

Returning to action after a long injury layoff, Woakes first had Yashasvi Jaiswal trapped in front of the wicket with a delivery that came into the left-hander sharply. Abhimanyu Easwaran was dropped in the second slip off the first delivery he faced.

Woakes, however, cut short Easwaran's stay in the middle by getting him plumb infront with a delivery that straightened after pitching.

The conditions at County Ground were overcast and aided the England Lions seamers.

Nair could only face three deliveries before play was stopped due to bad weather.

When play resumed after the rain break, Rahul and Nair played watchfully while keeping the scoreboard moving..

Earlier, England Lions captain James Rew had won the toss and opted to field.

The visiting Indians are preparing to take on England in a five-match Test series beginning from June 20.

(With PTI Inputs)