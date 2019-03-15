 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"World Is In Bad Place": Sports Fraternity Reacts To Christchurch Shooting

Updated: 15 March 2019 12:10 IST

Christchurch mosque shooting: Jimmy Neesham said he would never have thought that such an incident could come to pass in idyllic New Zealand.

"World Is In Bad Place": Sports Fraternity Reacts To Christchurch Shooting
The 3rd Test has been cancelled and the Bangladesh team is expected to announce it will go back home © AFP

Reports of mass shootings in mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand on Friday morning, where the visiting Bangladesh cricket team had a close shave, has rocked the world of sports. The 3rd Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, which was scheduled to start on Saturday morning at the Hagley Oval, not far from the site of the attack, has been cancelled and the visitors are expected to head back home. Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside for Friday prayers when the incident happened.

"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

The incident has drawn condemnation from all quarters. New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham, voicing what many around the world have been feeling since news of the attack broke, has said he would never have thought that such an incident could come to pass in idyllic New Zealand.

(With inputs from AFP)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin James Neesham VVS Laxman Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The third Test, scheduled to start tomorrow, has been called off
  • The Bangladesh team is expected to head back home
  • The visiting team was dangerously close to the site of the shooting
Related Articles
Christchurch Shooting: New Zealand, Bangladesh Third Test Called Off
Christchurch Shooting: New Zealand, Bangladesh Third Test Called Off
Bouncer King Neil Wagner Demolishes Bangladesh As New Zealand Take Series
Bouncer King Neil Wagner Demolishes Bangladesh As New Zealand Take Series
Ross Taylor Prays In Quiet Apology After Passing Martin Crowe
Ross Taylor Prays In Quiet Apology After Passing Martin Crowe's Century Mark
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Taken To Hospital
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Taken To Hospital
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Washed Out For Second Day
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Washed Out For Second Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.