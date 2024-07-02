Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma called time on their T20I careers right after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. A day later, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also quit the shortest format at the highest level, giving a clear indication that it is now time for the young guns to showcase their potential. However, all the three players are still committed to playing ODI and Test formats for the nation. While admitting that the Indian cricket is going through a transition phase, BCCI secretary Jay Shah hinted that the likes of Virat and Rohit will be part of the Indian team in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"The transition has already happened with three greats retiring," Shah told reporters, referring to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, all of who callled time on their T20I careers.

"The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there."

After Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is the front runner to lead the Indian cricket team in the T20I format. The all-rounder, who holds the experience of leading Gujarat Titans to the title in Indian Premier League, captained the Indian side in T20Is in 2023.

"Captaincy will be decided by the selectors and we will announce it after discussing with them. You asked about Hardik, there were lot of questions over his form but the selectors showed faith in him and he proved himself," said Shah.

The BCCI announced a 125 crore prize money on Sunday for the Indian cricket team after it won the T20 World Cup title after a gap of 17 years. The 11-year ICC trophy drought was also put to an end with India's victory over South Africa in the final of T20 World Cup in Barbados.