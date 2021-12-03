India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude towards Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after he was released by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav are the four players retained by MI. Hardik has been a part of the team since the 2015 season, following which he went on to break into the national setup. Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a video on Thursday, cherishing all his memories and the time spent with the franchise.

"I'll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I'll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I've made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I'll always be grateful. I've grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever," Hardik captioned the video.

In 2015, Hardik was bought by MI at his base price of INR 10 lakhs. In seven seasons with the team, he won four IPL titles, including back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

With the addition of two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- for the upcoming season, the existing eight franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players and two uncapped Indian players.