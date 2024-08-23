Lancashire batter Harry Singh was one of the three substitute players to take the field for England on Day 1 of their ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, Manchester. Harry, alongside teammates Charlie Barnard and Kesh Fonseka, was selected for 12th-man duties by the Ollie Pope-led side. Harry, an opening batter, took the field early in the Test, coming on as a substitute soon after England chose to bowl first. The 20-year-old returned in the post-lunch session, filling in again when Harry Brook temporarily left the pitch in the 37th over.

Who is Harry Singh?

For the unversed, Harry is the son of former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh Senior. No, not the one who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007. The RP Singh in focus here played for India in the 80s, turning up in two ODIs against Australia in 1986.

Harry Singh was born on 16th June, 2004 in Blackburn, Lancashire, England. His father had moved to the UK after his playing career came to an end. He took up coaching assignments with Lancashire County Club and the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Unlike his father, who was born in Lucknow, Harry has been making steady progress in his own cricketing career in the UK. He made his List A debut for Lancashire earlier this year in the One-Day Cup, playing all seven matches, despite not showcasing his full potential.

After signing his first professional contract with Lancashire, Harry revealed that he first picked up a bat at the age of four.

"I started playing cricket at the age of four, joined Lancashire's pathway system at eight and have been on the Lancs Academy since I was 15 - so it has been a long journey for me to reach this point," he had told.

Educated at Clitheroe Grammar School, Harry played both Under 19s Tests against Australia at Brisbane in late January and early February 2023 - a 1-0 defeat - and hit a first-innings 67 in the opener.