When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

England vs South Africa: A win for either team will help them clinch the T20I series. © AFP

England will be looking for redemption when they face South Africa in the third and final Twenty20 international at the Sophia Gardens on Sunday. The Proteas beat the hosts by just three runs to win the second T20I at Taunton and level the three-match series at 1-1. England, set a target of 175, were on course for a series-clinching win while Jason Roy (67) and Jonny Bairstow (47) shared a second-wicket stand of 110. But when Roy was controversially given out obstructing the field -- the first time this had happened in a T20 international -- after being hit by a throw from the deep, having veered off his original course running between the wickets, the innings fell away.

When will the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on June 25, 2016.

Where will the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

How do I watch England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match online?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match can be streamed online on Hotstar.