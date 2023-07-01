Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the sharpest minds in world cricket. From time to time, Dhoni's former teammates have narrated stories about his tactical brilliance on the field. Dhoni, who is the only Indian captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments, recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title. Despite enjoying a lot of success in international, as well as franchise cricket, Dhoni's captaincy style remains a mystery.

Having announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to win hearts.

India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is the latest player to spill the beans on Dhoni's tactical brilliance.

In a recent conversation, Venkatesh recalled playing against Dhoni's CSK, and how the former India captain's innovatie field setup led to his downfall.

"I and one more guy was batting. There were two fielders on the off-side - a short third man and covers. Everything was fine before he just called a fielder and placed it the other side. The very next ball went the exact same way and he was out caught. He could have had some bad luck too but I was wondering 'Why did it have to be off the very next ball? It could have happened 3-4 deliveries later, right?' Suddenly it felt 'Oh man! What a mind this guy has'," Venkatesh said on Raj Shaman's podcast.

The 28-year-old further revealed that he was left shellshocked by his dismissal, and had to confront Dhoni after the match to ask him about the reason behind his decision.

"Just this year, I was batting and I played a shot and got out at short third man. I turned around and saw 'He is standing wrong. That's not where a fielder stands. He is standing at a wrong position; he should be more to the right. Then I realised 'Oh'. I asked him after the match, 'Bhaiyya, kyu?' (Why?) He said the way the ball was leaving my bat; the fielders should be a lot fine. Then I was like 'WOW! I never even thought like that. To think so quickly then and there, and to understand the angle - cricket is all about angles - to read it is I think his biggest strength," the all-rounder concluded.