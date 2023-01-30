Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin has urged fans to be patient with star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as far as winning an ICC trophy is concerned, saying it took even "the great" Sachin Tendulkar six attempts to win a World Cup. India, who last won a World Cup in 2011, has not tasted success in ICC tournaments since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Backing his former and current India skipper, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "It's easy to say you haven't won this and so on.

"After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for six World Cups to finally win one.

"Just because another stalwart MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn't mean it'll happen to everyone, right?" The team's failure to win an ICC tournament for nearly a decade has attracted criticism and the most recent reverse was the crushing defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Australia last November.

Ashwin asked the fans to give some space to Rohit and Kohli.

"These players (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli), didn't play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, 2019 and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023. 'He hasn't won an ICC tournament' they say. He has won it in 2011, he has won the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Rohit Sharma has also won the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we can give them space guys. They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," he said.

India is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Make History, Win Inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup Beating England