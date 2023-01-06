Over the last few weeks, the performances of Pakistani fast bowlers haven't been as well as their reputation suggests. While the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi has played a big role in Pakistan's below-par show as a bowling unit, questions have been raised over the performance of the team's bowling coach Shaun Tait as well. When Tait addressed media after the Day 4 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Karachi, he was involved in a fiery argument with journalists.

A journalist termed Pakistani pacers' performance "poor" as he asked the Australian how can justify the way the bowling unit has delivered in the last 5 Tests.

"Poor performances in five Test matches by Pakistani fast bowlers and inconsistent performances by the spinners. How can you justify the overall performance in this home season," the journalist asked. In no mood to entertain such a question, Tait replied by saying, "That's your opinion."

Another journalist then asked about the plan to manage the pacers, especially in the absence of someone like Afridi. Tait answered: "I don't think playing all three formats consistently can happen. That's too much cricket. We are aware of that so it is going to be an important year for Pakistan with a couple of big tournaments towards the end of it. Management of the fast bowlers will be critical."

In the press conference, the following question came from a different journalist who stressed that the 'entire Pakistan' feels the bowling unit isn't delivering.

"It is the opinion of the entire nation of Pakistan. They think Pakistan fast bowlers did not bowl well. But I am asking you, are satisfied with your performances as Pakistan bowling coach," asked the journalist.

"You are answering the question before you ask it. That is your opinion. You are saying the performances have been poor. Ok, that is your opinion, what would like me to say?" Tait replied.

"You're answering the question yourself, ask me the question," Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait.



Heated press conference #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/1yGbHvw4fV — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 5, 2023

"The question is are you satisifed with your performance as Pakistan bowling coach," the former Australia speedster was then asked. "Yes I am satisfied," he replied.

The press conference concluded with Tait's reply.

