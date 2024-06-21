Pakistan international batter Shan Masood, playing for Yorkshire in Vitality T20 Blast, was at the center of the strange incident that saw him remain not-out despite getting run-out on a no-ball. It all happened when Masood was batting on 58, facing Lancashire's Jack Blatherwick in the 15th over. Masood hit the stumps while trying to hit the ball on the backfoot and wandered outside the crease thinking he was out. The Lancashire players also dislodged the bails at the other end of the pitch, inflicting a run-out.

Masood, however, didn't even put a real effort to reach the other end of the pitch, thinking he was already out, having hit the stumps with his foot. But, the incident took a dramatic turn when it was found out that the bowler had delivered a no-ball by overstepping.

In a such a case, rule 31.7 came into the picture, and Masood was deemed not-out even though he was both hit-wicket and run-out on that delivery.

The umpires discussed the situation extensively, and in the end, decided to deem Masood not-out for the run-out dismissal under MCC Law of Cricket 31.7 Batter leaving the wicket under a misapprehension. Masood couldn't be given out hit-wicket as it was a no-ball.

Shan Masood steps on his stumps off a no ball, Lancashire take the bails off at the other end - but Masood remained not out under law 31.7 pic.twitter.com/yQG6gP6Rac — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 20, 2024

Why Was Shan Masood not-out?

Unaware of the no-ball, Masood had left his crease thinking he was out hit-wicket. Hence, he couldn't be run-out at the other end of the pitch.

According to Law 31.7, "An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter."

Masood added 3 more runs to his total, going up to 61 runs before he was dismissed.

Advertisement