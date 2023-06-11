Steve Smith pulled off a stunning catch in the slips to dismiss Virat Kohli on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval on Sunday. Kohli was looking in tremendous form but he fell just one run short of a well-deserved fifty as he was dismissed by Scott Boland. It was a brilliant set up by the fast bowler who kept bowling a disciplined line outside the off-stump against Kohli and the India batter ended up edging a similar delivery to the slips. The ball flew quickly to Smith who was ready for the chance and pulled off an impressive diving catch.

It was a massive wicket for Australia who are the favourites to clinch the WTC title and the disappointed expression on Kohli's face said it all.

Kohli remained undefeated on 44 as India reached 164 for 3 at stumps on fourth day after Australia set a huge 444-run target in the final of the World Test Championship on Saturday.

Kohli and first innings hero Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) added 71 runs for the fourth wicket as India need to score 280 runs in 90 overs on the final day.

Shubman Gill (18), skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) were the Indian batters dismissed.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 280 for 8 with Alex Care scoring 66 not out and Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets.

