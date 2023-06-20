Virat Kohli came up with a special message for all his fans as the star India batter completed 12 years in Test cricket on Tuesday. The former India skipper made his debut in the longest format of cricket against West Indies at Sabina Park on Jun 20, 2011 and since then, he has scored 8479 runs in 109 matches. Kohli currently has 28 half-centuries and 28 centuries in Test cricket with his highest score of 254 coming against South Africa. Kohli took to Twitter to post a picture of his batting in Test matches along with the caption – “12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful”.

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world at the moment. With over 252 million followers on Instagram, Kohli enjoys one of the biggest following on social media.

12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023

As per Stock Gro, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, which is currently the highest among international cricketers. The 34-year-old earns Rs 7 crore from his "A+" Team India contract. His match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match.

Also, the former India captain earns Rs 15 crore annually from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He also owns multiple brands, and has invested in seven start-ups which include Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, among others.

Kohli also endorses over 18 brands and charges a fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores annually for shooting per advertisement, which is the most by an individual in the Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsments.

