Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Live Updates: The second set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals gets underway today as Group C toppers Punjab take on a resilient Madhya Pradesh side led by IPL 2025-winning captain Rajat Patidar. Punjab enter the knockout stage with high momentum, relying on the aggressive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh to set the tone. However, Madhya Pradesh proved their mettle by defeating Karnataka in the final group game, and with Venkatesh Iyer in top form, they possess the middle-order depth and spin variety to challenge Punjab's high-octane batting lineup. (Live Scorecard)
Delhi, who will be without skipper Rishabh Pant, face a disciplined Vidarbha side in a battle of contrasting styles on 13 January. While Delhi boasts a star-studded roster including Priyansh Arya and Nitish Rana, their consistency has been tested throughout the group stages. Vidarbha, known for their clinical bowling and "grind-it-out" mentality, will look to exploit any lapses in Delhi's top order, making this a classic encounter between individual brilliance and collective team discipline. (Live Scorecard)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: MP opt to field
Madhya Pradesh skipper Venkatesh wins the toss, opts to bowl against Punjab in their Vijay Hazare Trophy, quarterfinal match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Delhi opt to field
Delhi skipper Ishant Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl against Vidarbha in the quarterfinal match of Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Recap of Round 1
Defending champions Karnataka stormed into their fourth successive Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals with a thumping 54-run victory over Mumbai via the VJD method in Bengaluru on Monday. On the other hand, skipper Harvik Desai led from the front with an unbeaten century as Saurashtra humbled fancied Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs via the VJD Method in a rain-interrupted game to enter the semifinals.
