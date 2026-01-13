Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-Final Live Updates: The second set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals gets underway today as Group C toppers Punjab take on a resilient Madhya Pradesh side led by IPL 2025-winning captain Rajat Patidar. Punjab enter the knockout stage with high momentum, relying on the aggressive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh to set the tone. However, Madhya Pradesh proved their mettle by defeating Karnataka in the final group game, and with Venkatesh Iyer in top form, they possess the middle-order depth and spin variety to challenge Punjab's high-octane batting lineup. (Live Scorecard)

Delhi, who will be without skipper Rishabh Pant, face a disciplined Vidarbha side in a battle of contrasting styles on 13 January. While Delhi boasts a star-studded roster including Priyansh Arya and Nitish Rana, their consistency has been tested throughout the group stages. Vidarbha, known for their clinical bowling and "grind-it-out" mentality, will look to exploit any lapses in Delhi's top order, making this a classic encounter between individual brilliance and collective team discipline. (Live Scorecard)