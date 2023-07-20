Andre Russell has been a mainstay in franchise leagues around the world and his partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached almost legendary status. However, the all-rounder last played for West Indies in 2021 and he was among the senior players who were not considered for the 2022 T20 World Cup. With West Indies failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, Russell has expressed his desire to play for the national side once again and he made it clear that if his selection means missing a couple of franchise leagues, he will have no problems with that.

"I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad," Russell told the Jamaica Observer.

"I am willing to play a couple of series to make myself available. I am not just going to turn up and say I want to play at the World Cup from nothing at all.”

"I know how everything works; I know I have to sacrifice a couple leagues in order to play for West Indies. I am willing to do that and try to give them the best chance in the World Cup, and whatever I can contribute in whatever area, I am willing to do it."

"There is an India series coming up that I would want to be a part of but no one has said anything to me and I am just minding my own business. I am just doing what I am doing — still training hard," he added.

Advertisement

West Indies will take on India in five T20 Internationals between August 3 and 13.