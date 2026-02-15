India's 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will not be able to appear for the CBSE Class 10 board examination this year. The youngster, who recently impressed everyone with his brilliant batting performance in the U-19 World Cup, has decided to not take the examination as he is busy with training, camps and various tournaments. Suryavanshi, a resident of Tajpur in Bihar, studies in Modesty School Tajpur and was supposed to appear for the examination which will be held from February 17 and March 11. However, sources said that due to continuous cricket activities, he had to stay away from home and school which affected his preparations for the board examination.

Adarsh Kumar Pintu, director of Modesty School Tajpur, said that Vaibhav's examination form had been filled and the admit card was also issued. The exam centre was fixed at Poddar International School.

However, following a conversation with Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was decided that he would not appear for the examination this year.

Suryavanshi recently played a huge role in guiding India to the U19 World Cup trophy and will also play in the IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals.

In the U19 World Cup, he ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 175.

He smacked a record-breaking 30 sixes in the competition, surpassing South Africa's Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition by miles. In fact, he holds the record for the most sixes in U19 WC history.

He is also India's leading run-getter in U19 ODIs, with 1,412 runs in 25 innings at 56.48, a strike rate over 165, four centuries, seven fifties, and a best score of 175.

