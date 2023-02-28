Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest captains India ever had. From the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 to the prestigious Champions Trophy in 2013, the former wicketkeeper-batter took India to great heights under his leadership. Even though Team India became the No 1 Test side during the tenure of Virat Kohli's captaincy but it was Dhoni, who had led India to their memorable win over England at Lord's in the first Test of the five-match series in 2014. The victory is still cherished by the fans as Team India took a revenge of the whitewash they faced in 2011 during a four-match Test series against England. However, pacer Ishant Sharma, who bowled his career-best spell in the match and took a seven-wicket haul, shared an interesting tale about Dhoni.

Ishant broke the backbone of England's batting line-up with his deadly bouncers as the hosts got bundled out for 223 in the chase of 319 runs.

"I have many favourite spells, especially the one I bowled at Lord's. When Moeen Ali got out before lunch, Mahi bhai came to me. Actually, I would tell you what happened before. We were heading towards the dressing room when Mahi bhai told me to keep it normal. If nothing works, then we'll go back to bowling bouncers. I said fine. He asked me 'Thakega toh nahi?' (You won't get tired, right?) I said I will bowl as long as you want me to. I will bowl till the match doesn't get over. He too got charged up," Ishant said during the show 'Rise of New India' on Cricbuzz.

The pacer further revealed that Dhoni and then-coach Duncan Fletcher were advising him to not to bowl too many bouncers as it may take a toll on his body.

"Then we went inside the dressing room. Duncan, Mahi bhai and I were sitting and talking. Then Duncan and Mahi bhai he asked me 'Will you bowl again?' I said I bowl till the game. He again said 'But no, you are human. You will get tired'. I insisted No. If I get tired, carry me out on a stretcher. I won't walk back till the game doesn't end. So hearing it he too felt how long can he bowl bouncers. Fine, his motivation and adrenaline are high right now. But how long can he go till? So I kept bowling. Well, it's a different thing that I got injured," added Ishant.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Apart from Ishant, the match is still remembered for Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant century and Murli Vijay's 95-run knock. Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar had also smashed 68 and 52 runs respectively.

Featured Video Of The Day

Not A "Rule-breaker Or Trendsetter": Sania Mirza Opens Up Ahead Of Final Tennis Event