T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup today. It is expected to be announced after 6:30 PM IST. The marquee event, set to be played in February-March, will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Defending champions India and their arch-rivals Pakistan have been kept in the same group, with the sides facing each other on February 15 in Colombo, claimed multiple reports. The format of the tournament is unchanged, with 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each.
India have a total of 10 maches to play before they co-host the T20 World Cup 2026 with Sri Lanka. The Indian team will play South Africa in a series of five matches. After the Proteas, India will host New Zealand for their final series of five games before the world event begins.
A total of nine editions of the T20 World Cup, which began in 2007, have taken place so far. India (2007 and 2024), England (2010 and 2022), and West Indies (2012 and 2016) are the joint-most successful sides with two titles each to their credit. Australia (2021), Sri Lanka (2014), and Pakistan (2008) have bagged the trophy one time apiece.
The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to be announced after 6:30 PM IST. While India and Pakistan are all set to get the same group, it will be interesting to see how other teams are grouped.
The ICC tournament rules mandate teams to submit their final 15-member squad, a month prior to the commencement of the tournament. The selection committee will announce their picks with an option to make changes till a specified cut-off date.
India won their second T20 World Cup title with a narrow 7-run win in the final in Barbados last year. The match went down to the wire, with the then Rohit Sharma-led side eventually clinching the trophy. Notably, India also won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.
India vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup record
India and Pakistan have faced off 8 times previously in T20 World Cups, with India winning a whopping 7 times. Pakistan's only victory over India came in the 2021 edition. India's most notable victory over Pakistan came in the final of the inaugural edition in 2007.
According to several reports, the USA will be placed in the same group as India and Pakistan, and that could be a big test for the two Asian giants. Remember, the USA were also in the same group as India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. India were given a few scares, while Pakistan were outright defeated by the USA.
If India move to the Super Eight stage, their three Super-Eight clashes will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. If India make it to the semifinals, their match will be held in Mumbai. The other semifinal location is Colombo or Kolkata, depending on whether Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify. The final will be played in Ahmedabad. But if Pakistan makes it to the title clash, it is likely to be moved to Colombo, an ANI report stated.
The format of the tournament is unchanged, with 20 teams divided into groups of four with five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage, where the teams will be divided into groups of four. The top two teams from each will move to the semifinals.
As per multiple reports, the 2026 edition of the tournament will be held from February 7 to March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all their games at Colombo or Kandy.
India will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, the opening day of the tournament, following which the Men in Blue will head to Delhi for the clash against Namibia scheduled for February 12. After this, India will take on Pakistan on Feburary 15 in Colombo. Their final group game would be against the Netherlands at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.
Here are the 20 teams that have qualified for the world event to be held in 2026 -
India (host), Sri Lanka (host), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
It is an open secret that India and Pakistan will be grouped together for T20 World Cup 2026. According to ESPNCricinfo, USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands will be the other teams to join the arch-rivals in that group.
India vs Pakistan to meet first time since Asia Cup final
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 contest will mark the first time the two teams square off following a trilogy of heated matches that India won during this year's Asia Cup, which also saw plenty of on-and-off-field controversy.
India and Pakistan will be locking horns with each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year in Colombo on February 15, as per the tournament schedule, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) will unveil in Mumbai today, said an ANI report.