Suresh Raina, former India all-rounder, took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of himself having a laugh, as he spread "positive vibes" among his fans. "Find happiness in the little things around you. Always be grateful! Take some time off & enjoy with your loved ones. Have a happy & safe weekend you all #PositiveVibes," Raina, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL), captioned the image on Twitter. Soon after Raina shared the image, fans came up with heartwarming replies for the CSK star and one even said it was "badly needed".

"It was badly needed," a fan wrote.

"Your happiness matters a lot," a user said along with a heart emoji.

"Watching you guys playing was my happiness," a user tweeted.

Raina had missed last year's IPL, which was held in the United Arab Emirates, due to personal reasons.

The left-handed all-rounder made a remarkable comeback in the 14th edition of the T20 tournament by scoring a half-century on his IPL return.

Raina had scored 123 runs in seven games before the IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council.

The decision was taken after four franchises reported positive Covid cases inside the bio-bubble. Two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive on Monday, leading to their fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore being rescheduled.

On Tuesday, SunRisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19. Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and batting coach Mike Hussey too contracted the virus.