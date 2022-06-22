Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka to a historic win in the fourth ODI against Australia on Tuesday to the joy of fans amid the economic crisis in the country. The win meant Sri Lanka had sealed a series win in the 5-match contest, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead going into the final match. This is Sri Lanka's first ODI series win at home against Australia since 1992. Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya hailed the team for their brilliant performance after their win.

"Congratulations to the victorious Sri Lankan team for a fantastic series victory against the Aussi's at home after 30 years ! A true team effort. Well done boys !" Jayasuriya tweeted.

"Feeling so emotional," he added.

Former Sri Lanka player Russel Arnold also took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

"Well done @OfficialSLC Superb team effort and finding ways to win .. that's the way lads #SLvaus Soo enjoyable to watch .. the walk to the game for many was thoroughly worth it," Arnold tweeted.

Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka was emotional after the win.

"Not only for me, my teammates, Sri Lanka cricket, the whole country, this is much needed at the moment," he said after the match.

"I think this should be celebrated by the whole of Sri Lanka."

He also took to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

"Thank you Sri Lanka, Thank you my PEOPLE!" he wrote.

After being put in to bat on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 3/34, but a 101-run partnership between Charith Asalanka (110 off 106) and Dhananjaya de Silva (60 off 61) helped the hosts score 258.

Australia had a difficult start, with skipper Aaron Finch dismissed for a duck, but his opening partner David Warner led their charge.

Despite playing a brilliant knock, he was dismissed on 99 and lack of support from the other side meant it wasn't enough to see them home.

There was some final over drama, of course, with Australia needing 19 runs off it and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka bowling.

Matthew Kuhnemann managed to take the match to the final delivery as he hit 14 off the first five balls of the over, leaving the visitors needing 5 for a win off the last delivery.

A boundary also would have tied the match, but Shanaka managed to get him to sky a catch to the cover fielder to seal a thrilling win.

Australia had won the first ODI, but Sri Lanka have bounced back strong to seal the series with a match to go.