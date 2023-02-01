Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI Live Score: South Africa Opt To Bowl As England Stare At Series Sweep
SA vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third and final ODI at the De Beers Stadium, Kimberley
3rd ODI Live: South Africa look to remain in hunt for direct World Cup qualification.© AFP
SA vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third and final ODI at the De Beers Stadium, Kimberley. Having taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, South Africa now eye a clean sweep. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma made 109 as South Africa took a decisive 2-0 series lead in Bloemfontein and keep their hopes of automatic qualification into the ODI World Cup in India alive. England, on the other hand, play for pride., having already lost the series. The Jos Buttler-led side were in control of both the games, but failed to capitalise and now stare at a possible clean sweep. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and England from the De Beers Stadium, Kimberley
3rd ODI, England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Feb 01, 2023
Match yet to begin
SA
ENG
0/0 (0.0)
De Beers Stadium, Kimberley
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
ENG 54%
SA 46%
Batsman
Bowler
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Toss - South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first!
England are the reigning champions but things have been deadly in the past few months as victory is hard to buy right now for them. England players will hope to find their form in this last match and end the series on a good note. Let's hope for an entertaining contest. Toss and team news coming up.
These are exciting times for South African cricket and not because they have won any major ICC trophy nor because they did exceptionally well in the last ICC tournament but it is because it seems that the people or cricket fans in South Africa - the heart and soul of the game have started to flock the stadiums again. A lot of credit for that goes to SA20 but the good thing for South African and world cricket is the performance of South Africa in this three-match ODI series which has ensured that the momentum garnered through SA20 has been smoothly taken forward. South Africa have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 and have given themselves a real chance now to qualify directly for the World Cup to be held in India later this year. A win in the final ODI would surely boost their chances further and would also be a huge statement to the cricketing world that South African cricket is up and running again. There were serious doubts about how they would go about their business against the World Champions and a strong team like England but they have surely answered their critics in style. In the first game, South Africa pulled off a heist when they looked down and out courtesy of some top-notch bowling by their pace battery. Anrich Nortje sent out some rapid bullets with fire all over it to burn English hopes while the star of the show was Sisanda Magala who started the fightback with a fiery spell. In the second game, South Africa decided to rest the same Sisanda Magala and their star bowler Kagiso Rabada along with Tabraiz Shamsi but they still managed to get the better of England this time by chasing a total. That chase was mastered by their leader Temba Bavuma who has been under a lot of pressure in recent times mostly due to his indifferent form in T20Is but his batting has been a revelation in this series as he has looked fluent right from the onset. In the first game, Rassie van der Dussen was the star with the bat as he notched up a century when his other teammates failed to convert their starts while David Miller displayed his finishing nous beautifully in both games. Overall, this has been quite a productive series for the hosts so far and they would like to carry the momentum into the final ODI at Kimberley against an English side that will surely come hard at them. Yes, England are arguably the best white-ball side in the world right now and perhaps some would like to add Test cricket in that too but that’s a different story. Let us just stick to ODIs here. They are missing some of the key players like Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow but they are not a weak side by any stretch of imagination. In both games, they were in a position of ascendency but just could not sustain their intensity for full 100 overs. Jason Roy found his form in the first ODI and along with Dawid Malan stitched together an entertaining opening stand only to see the famed middle order faltering in its bid to continue its aggressive approach. In the second game though, the middle order came to the party with Harry Brook once again reminding everyone about his precarious talent while Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali also combined to put a huge total on the board. However, England’s bowling seems to lack the x-factor that South Africa has and though the likes of Sam Curran, Olly Stone and Adil Rashid all have bowled well in patches, England need to sort out this area of their game to avoid putting more pressure on their batters. England are the World Champions in this format and this game would be a game of pride as a whitewash would be a big dent in their confidence ahead of the marquee event. Can Jos Buttler and his boys come up with a renewed energy to end this ODI series on a high? Or will South Africa complete a memorable whitewash? Let’s find out as another exciting encounter awaits us.