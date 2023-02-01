SA vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the third and final ODI at the De Beers Stadium, Kimberley. Having taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, South Africa now eye a clean sweep. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma made 109 as South Africa took a decisive 2-0 series lead in Bloemfontein and keep their hopes of automatic qualification into the ODI World Cup in India alive. England, on the other hand, play for pride., having already lost the series. The Jos Buttler-led side were in control of both the games, but failed to capitalise and now stare at a possible clean sweep. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and England from the De Beers Stadium, Kimberley

