South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: South Africa Look To Take Early Wickets To Gain Healthy Lead
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: After reducing Bangladesh to 98/4 on Day 2, hosts South Africa will look to bundle out the opposition in quick time in order to gain a solid lead.
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates:After reducing Bangladesh to 98/4 at Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Kingsmead Durban, hosts South Africa will look to bundle out the opposition in a jiffy to gain a healthy lead on the third day. In the first innings, South Africa had posted 367 runs on the board, owing to a 93-run knock from Temba Bevuma. Then Simon Harmer got into the action as he took all four wickets to fall so far and Bangladesh batters had no answers to the pacer's bowling. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Taskin Ahmed are at the crease at the moment and the duo would hope to see out the opening spell to help Bangladesh inch closer towards the Proteas total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
SA vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, Live
That nipped back in sharply! This delivery jags back in from off. Liton Das sits back to block but he misses and gets hit high on his body.
Shorter in length, angling in from outside off. Liton Das lets it be.
A length ball, outside off. Liton Das leaves it alone.
On a length, around off. Liton Das keeps it out.
Liton Das is the new batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Lizaad Williams gets his first wicket in Test cricket and he is delighted! Bangladesh's night watchman departs and this is a good start for South Africa! Back of a length, angling across the batter from outside off. Taskin Ahmed looks to push it through the off side, away from his body. He only manages a thick outside edge which goes straight to Wiaan Mulder at gully. Mulder looks to grab it with hard hands, the ball pops out of his hands, to his right and he recovers well to complete a juggling catch.
Play and a miss! Back of a length, well outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy sits back and looks to push it through the off side but he fails to get any bat on it. Olivier starts with a maiden over!
This one comes in late from outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards backward point.
Good-length ball, just outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy defends it onto the deck.
Around off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy gets forward and blocks it.
A stifled appeal for LBW but that was going down leg. A full ball, nipping back in late from middle. Mahmudul Hasan Joy misses his flicks and gets hit low on his pad.
A length ball, around off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy prods to block but it goes off the outer half of the blade towards cover-point.
Duanne Olivier to steam in from the other end.
Leg bye! A length ball, around leg. Joy misses his flick and gets hit just above his thigh pad. The ball rolls away for a leg bye.
Short of a length, just outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy gets on top of the bounce and defends it with soft hands.
Good-length delivery, around off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy keeps it out watchfully.
No Ball! A short ball, outside off. Mahmudul Hasan Joy ducks underneath. Williams oversteps and the umpire calls it no ball. 100 comes up for Bangladesh!
Williams drags his length back, around off. Taskin Ahmed taps it wide of the cover fielder for a single. Bangladesh are underway on Day 3!
On a length, around off. Taskin gets forward and blocks it.
Back of a length, angling down leg. Taskin Ahmed misses his nudge around the corner.