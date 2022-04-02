South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates:After reducing Bangladesh to 98/4 at Stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Kingsmead Durban, hosts South Africa will look to bundle out the opposition in a jiffy to gain a healthy lead on the third day. In the first innings, South Africa had posted 367 runs on the board, owing to a 93-run knock from Temba Bevuma. Then Simon Harmer got into the action as he took all four wickets to fall so far and Bangladesh batters had no answers to the pacer's bowling. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Taskin Ahmed are at the crease at the moment and the duo would hope to see out the opening spell to help Bangladesh inch closer towards the Proteas total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

