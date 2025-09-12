Indian cricket team ODI skipper Rohit Sharma thrilled fans by returning to the nets. The star batter took to social media to share a video of himself during the practice session. Rohit has not played a single game for India since the Champions Trophy final and his last cicket match was during the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians. With the batter expected to make his return in the ODI series against Australia, he has strated practice and even took help from Abhishek Nayar. Among the many comments on the post, there was an emotional message from Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram.

“Goosebumps and”, she wrote with three teary-eyed emojis in the comment section.

The 38-year-old opener appeared in good touch and looked fitter than before, a positive sign for India as they gear up for the challenging tour.

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting tour of England. From 2013-25, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His success in the longest format peaked in 2019-2024 as an opener, as he ended up as India's leading ICC WTC Test run-getter at one point, with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from T20I and Test cricket, will now be seen in action during a three-match series against Australia from October 19 onwards.

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.

(With ANI inputs)