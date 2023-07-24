Rohit Sharma became the first batter in the history of Test cricket to register 30 consecutive double-digit figures. The record previously belonged to Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene who had 29 double-digit scores to his name but Rohit surpassed him during Day 4 of the second Test match against West Indies in Port of Spain. Often regarded as a specialist in white-ball cricket, Rohit has truly shown over the last couple of years that he is as good a batter in Test cricket, as he is in limited-overs formats.

A look at the last 30 Test innings of Rohit Sharma - 12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, 57. Rohit looked in tremendous form once again as he slammed a brilliant half-century and stitched together a decent partnership with new opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal to put India in a commanding position.

India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained not out on 29 and 52 respectively when the declaration was made on a rain-marred day.

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

India, who raced to 98 for one before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before heavens opened up again at the Queen's Park Oval.

(With PTI inputs)