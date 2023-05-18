Australia batter Steve Smith came up with a brutal reply to a Twitter post that said that his teammates were terrorised by England pacer Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes series. Archer finished the series with 22 wickets to his name as Australia retained the Ashes following a 2-2 draw in the five-match series. Smith did not take kindly to the suggestion made on the Twitter post and fired back that he does not remember being dismissed by Archer even once in the tournament.

England paceman @JofraArcher terrorised Australia's batsmen four years ago.



But Steve Smith and co can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England's medical staff this evening.#Ashes | @DanielCherny https://t.co/YL3U6X8SwB — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) May 16, 2023

The tweet from the news publication CODE Cricket read – “England paceman @JofraArcher terrorised Australia's batsmen four years ago. But Steve Smith and co can breathe a huge sigh of relief after an update from England's medical staff this evening.”

Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him…. — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) May 16, 2023

Smith replied – “Terrorised? Remind me when I was dismissed by him….”

Earlier, Smith recollected his experiences of working with MS Dhoni during the IPL.

"Of course, you know he's been able to achieve so much over such a long period of time, he's going to go down as one of the best leaders to play the game for sure. So, you know, when I got the call to say that they wanted me to captain, it was a little bit daunting. But that season, MSD was just wonderful. You know, he helped in any way that he could and, he's a terrific guy. It was a great experience being able to captain him, but also very daunting as well,” Smith told Star Sports.

Smith also spoke at length about how it was to work on the field with Dhoni.

Advertisement

"Well, it was a while ago now, but yeah, look out on the field. He was someone that I was bouncing ideas off. You know, being behind the stumps, he's got a great, great view of the game. He understands the angles really well and obviously playing in India also, you know, it's his home and he understands those conditions as well as anyone would. So, you know, I would've been stupid if I wasn't trying to get as much knowledge as I could out of him in the middle. And yeah, he was very helpful and certainly helped us achieve what we did that year," he explained.