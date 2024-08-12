Former India batter Rahul Dravid bowed out from his coaching duties after Rohit Sharma and co successfully clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title in June, this year. Dravid, who failed to win any ICC trophy in his tenure as a player, finally added one title to his cabinet as a coach. The 51-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters India ever produced. As Dravid has now handed over India's coaching duties to Gautam Gambhir, there are some reports suggesting that he is now likely to return in IPL as a coach of Rajasthan Royals.

The 2008 IPL campions are currently coached by former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who is reportedly being considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as their new white-ball coach.

According to Cricbuzz, if Sangakkara leaves RR setup to join England, then the vacant head coach spot is likely to be taken by Dravid. The 51-year-old was earlier RR's skipper and then also guided the team as a mentor and a coach, before joining the BCCI setup.

About joining the England as the new coach, Sangakkara had said, "Well, I know my name has been mentioned for some reason, but there has not been any approach as such. I think the England white-ball job is an exciting prospect for anyone, but there are so many good candidates out there. I am very happy at the moment. The Rajasthan Royals experience has been very fulfilling and it has been a job I have really enjoyed over the last four years."

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott stepped down from the job after the team failed to defend their ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup titles.

Currently, ECB has appointed former England batter Marcus Trescothick as an interim coach for September's one-day international and T20 series at home to arch-rivals Australia.