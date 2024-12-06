Out-of-favour Indian cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Prithvi was dropped from the Mumbai team due to his fitness and the batter did not find any buyer in the IPL 2025 auction. Released by Delhi Capitals, the batter had a base price for Rs 75 lakh but he failed to attract even a single bid. It was a shocking turn of events for a batter who was considered to be a major young talent by experts and was the opening batter for India in Tests just a few years ago. Former India batter Pravin Amre, who coached Prithvi during his time with DC, said that he is "his own enemy" and pointed out that being "God-gifted" is not enough for a cricketer.

“What we want, to be honest, is that he loses 10 kg and becomes match fit. What is stopping him is his fitness. Nobody has a doubt about his cricketing skill. He is God-gifted but the problem is, he is his own enemy. Now, I don't think anybody can motivate him. Everybody tried and I think he has to motivate himself now. Nobody else can help him. If you are going through a tough time, go and hit the nets. He has to hit the gym and the nets both,” Amre told The Indian Express.

Amre went on to say that Prithvi needs to work on his fitness and loss at least 10kg soon.

“But in his case that time has been long and that is what we are worried about. He should not go in a reverse direction now from here. He is now an adult, to be honest, he has to help himself right now. He has good hand-eye coordination. But for that timing, he needs to have proper footwork. And because of that body weight, he is late on the ball. He is not able to transfer the weight, his feet are not moving. He is not in the right position. And that is why we want him to work on his fitness,” Amre pointed out.