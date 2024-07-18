One of the most iconic cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli became a big talking point on social media after veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra shared some scintillating revelations from the Indian Premier League. Mishra, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants, suggested that Kohli has changed a lot over the years, with "fame and power" bringing about a big shift in his personality. As Mishra's comments triggered a huge debate on social media, Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh shared a brilliant story from his interaction with Kohli, that truly showcases the personality the latter has.

During an interview, Shashank revealed that Kohli stood for 40 minutes while discussing cricketing topics with him after an IPL match. The length to which the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star went to help a youngster like him, touched Shashank's heart.

"He was standing, I was standing. We were standing for 40 minutes. I didn't even know when 40 minutes passed," Shashank Singh told InsideSport.

"Our team position was 12:45. It was 12:40, I didn't know when 40 minutes passed. And we were talking about cricket, about technique, about shots, about mental chatter," he added.

"And the way he was answering, it felt like, keep doing it, keep doing it. It felt like, he is one of our Chhattisgarh players. He was so friendly, talking to me to help me understand. It felt so good to talk to him," he added.

Earlier, Mishra had drawn a comparison between Kohli and Rohit, saying the latter has remained the same over the years but the former has changed drastically due to 'fame and power' he has earned.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, they think people are reaching out to them for a purpose. I was never one of those. I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat samosas, when he needed pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli the captain," he had said in a podcast.