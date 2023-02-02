Shubman Gill dazzled with an unbeaten century as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I and clinched the series 2-1. Gill, who became only the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all three formats, smashed an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls to power India to 234/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out for a paltry total of 66, with India captain Hardik Pandya taking four wickets. After the match, Pandya, who also played a cameo of 30 not out off 17 balls, said that he's had to tweak his game as per the requirement of the team.

"I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said during the post-match press conference.

Pandya also suggested that his role is similar to the one which former India captain MS Dhoni had adapted during the latter stages of his international career.

"I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow," he added.

Team India's next assignment will be against Australia, a four-match Test series in February, followed by three ODIs in March.

