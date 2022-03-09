The first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi ended in a draw and it didn't seem to please Shahid Afridi. The match saw batters enjoying a dream run in the middle with the pitch offering minimum or negligible assistance to the fast bowlers. Afridi seemed quite miffed by not only the pitch, but also the team combination the home side went with. Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said: "They didn't think about Australia, the bottom-line was 'we shouldn't lose'. But in the next two Tests in Lahore and Karachi, they have to make good pitches. Results have to come on those pitches. You have to take advantage of your home series, or else when you go to Australia, you're going to struggle."

According to the Afridi, Pakistan still have a chance to use their bowling arsenal in the coming two Tests by providing result-oriented pitches.

"Our bowling strength is so good. Our fast bowlers can bowl out this Australian side... And it isn't as if our batters cannot play the Aussie bowlers. Cricket has grown over the past many years; it is time we grow as well. If you want people to count you among the likes of South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, you need to stay positive," he added.

Apart from the pitch, Afridi also sounded concerned about Pakistan's team combination. He feels that the Babar Azam-led side need to find a way to play six batters and one extra bowler or all-rounder if they are to produce results on Rawalpindi kind of pitches or else, the bowlers will be at the "risk of injuries."

"I've been playing for long and I know it is there since the start (the combination of seven batters and four bowlers). Six genuine batsmen are enough in any team, then you have an all-rounder and bowlers. But we always play with this combination (7-4). This isn't going to work. Our batsmen are in form. If you are making pitches like these, you will have to play bowlers or else these fast bowlers will be at the risk of injuries," he concluded.

The second Test starts from March 12 in Lahore.