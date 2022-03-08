Be it Test cricket or any other format, Mitchell Starc is one of the best exponents of bowling yorkers and cleaning up the tail. On Day 5 of the ongoing 1st Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the Australian pacer, however, got a taste of his own medicine. Starc was on the receiving end of a lethal yorker bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi and had no answers to it. The Pakistan left-arm pacer did to Starc what the Australian has done to numerous others as he went wide of the crease to angle the ball in, getting it to reverse a bit.

Starc missed the ball completely and it thudded into the pads. The umpire took no time to raise his finger but the Australian decided to review it, more in hope than anything else.

Watch Shaheen Afridi's lethal yorker to dismiss Mitchell Starc:

Pakistan didn't take too long to wrap up Australia's first innings on Day 5 morning.

Australia added just 10 more runs to their overnight score before being packed off. Nauman Ali was the wrecker-in-chief for Pakistan, taking six wickets, including two on Day 5.

Shaheen Afridi took two while Naseem Shah and Sajid Khan chipped in with one wicket apiece.

With Australia bowled out for 459, the hosts took a 17-run first innings lead, but it probably will matter little, with the match headed for a draw.

In their second innings, Pakistan made a solid start with Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique keeping the Australians at bay.

At the time of writing this, Pakistan were 66 for no loss, leading by 83 runs.