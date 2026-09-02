Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq's injury controversy during the second Test against England has now taken a serious turn. The opening batter, who suffered a calf injury during the match at Lord's, did not come out to bat in either innings as Pakistan lost the contest by 194 runs. With the victory, England also secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Babar Azam and Co. Ahead of the third and final Test, Pakistan selection committee member Aaqib Javed revealed that an inquiry will be launched to investigate Imam's injury.

Speaking to Pakistan's private news channel Geo TV, Javed also stated that appropriate action would be taken once the inquiry is concluded.

"An inquiry will be conducted into this matter. How is it possible that you failed to come out to bat in both innings after pulling up a muscle?" said Javed.

"Injuries do occur and we have seen instances in the past where players -- even with casts -- have gone out and made an effort. This situation is different. It is a matter of great concern, and action will be taken regarding it," he added.

Meanwhile, a report from news agency PTI also stated that Imam is likely to take help from legal counsel to to face enquiry.

“Imam is in big trouble and he is also likely to seek legal counsel when he has to appear to face an inquiry committee of the Board which will look into his calf muscle injury which didn't allow him to bat in both innings of the second Test,” one insider told PTI.

Imam was among seven players recalled from England by the PCB along with bowling coach Umar Gul and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed after Pakistan's two defeats at Headingley and Lord's.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke will take charge of the team for the final test, starting at Birmingham on Sept. 9.

Pakistan selectors have chosen five uncapped players and two others - openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal -- with just a combined experience of 10 tests.

(With AP Inputs)

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